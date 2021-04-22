NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ 978 FPUS51 KALY 220628 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220627 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 NYZ033-220800- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ052-220800- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ058-220800- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ065-220800- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ041-220800- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ038-220800- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ032-220800- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ042-220800- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ083-220800- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ043-220800- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ084-220800- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ082-220800- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ039-220800- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ040-220800- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ047-220800- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ048-220800- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Windy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ049-220800- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ050-220800- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ051-220800- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ053-220800- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ054-220800- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ060-220800- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ061-220800- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ059-220800- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ063-220800- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ064-220800- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ066-220800- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 227 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather