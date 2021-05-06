NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

_____

067 FPUS51 KALY 060739

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather