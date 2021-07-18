NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021 _____ 671 FPUS51 KALY 180827 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 180826 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 NYZ033-182000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-182000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ058-182000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ065-182000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ041-182000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ038-182000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-182000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-182000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ083-182000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ043-182000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ084-182000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ082-182000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-182000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ040-182000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ047-182000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ048-182000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ049-182000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ050-182000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ051-182000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ053-182000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ054-182000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ060-182000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ061-182000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ059-182000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ063-182000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ064-182000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ066-182000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 426 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather