NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

