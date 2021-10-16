NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

401 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

