NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

