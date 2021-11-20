NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Light

snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

