NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021 _____ 698 FPUS51 KALY 070824 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 070823 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 NYZ033-072100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ052-072100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ058-072100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. $$ NYZ065-072100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ041-072100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ038-072100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ032-072100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ042-072100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ083-072100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ043-072100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ084-072100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ082-072100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ039-072100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ040-072100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ047-072100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ048-072100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ049-072100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ050-072100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ051-072100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ053-072100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ054-072100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ060-072100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ061-072100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ059-072100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ063-072100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. $$ NYZ064-072100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ066-072100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather