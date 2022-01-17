NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

NYZ033-172100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Not as

cold with highs around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 8 below. Temperature rising to around 3 above after midnight.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Temperature falling to

around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 below to 15 below zero. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ052-172100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain or freezing rain or sleet this morning, then

rain or snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around

12 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ058-172100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely or a chance of rain

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Windy

and not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Brisk, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

NYZ065-172100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain or freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ041-172100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or freezing rain or sleet this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Temperature rising to

around 7 above after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ038-172100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet this morning, then rain or snow this

afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Brisk and not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 this afternoon. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with lows

around 14. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Near

steady temperature around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 4 above. Temperature rising to around 14 after midnight. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

NYZ032-172100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around

8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

5 below. Temperature rising to around 12 after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs 10 to 15.

Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 below to 15 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

NYZ042-172100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 6 below. Temperature rising to around 1 above after midnight.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ083-172100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet this morning, then snow or

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ043-172100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet this morning, then snow or

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 14.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ084-172100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or snow this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 17.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. Temperature rising to

around 8 above after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 below. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-172100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Blustery and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 below. Temperature rising to

around 5 above after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around

10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

NYZ039-172100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

6 above after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ040-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet this morning, then snow or

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. Temperature rising to

around 8 above after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling

to around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ047-172100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk, cold with lows around 15. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 below. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ048-172100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or freezing rain or sleet this morning, then snow or

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Temperature rising to around

9 above after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ049-172100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain or freezing rain this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Temperature rising to

around 11 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ050-172100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow or freezing rain or sleet this morning,

then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Temperature rising to around

10 above after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below

to zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-172100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely or a chance of rain

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Blustery, cold with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to around

11 after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ053-172100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or snow this morning, then rain

likely or a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around

13 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-172100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or snow this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Very windy and not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s this afternoon. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 8 above. Temperature

rising to around 10 above after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 7 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ060-172100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain or snow this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-172100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or snow this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder.

Near steady temperature around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around

13 after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-172100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ063-172100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain likely this morning, then snow likely or a

chance of rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

16 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to around

17 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-172100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow or freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-172100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

355 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain or snow likely this morning,

then a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around

17 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

