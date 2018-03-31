NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:36 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
163 FPUS51 KBGM 312031
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-010800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-010800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30. South
winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-010800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in
the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-010800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-010800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-010800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-010800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-010800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-010800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-010800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this evening,
then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-010800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-010800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this evening,
then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-010800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-010800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around
30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-010800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-010800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-010800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-010800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Snow likely.
Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast