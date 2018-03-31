NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this evening,

then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this evening,

then rain showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Snow likely.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

