Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
NYZ009-092000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ015-092000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ016-092000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ017-092000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ018-092000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ022-092000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ023-092000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ024-092000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ025-092000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ036-092000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ037-092000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ044-092000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ045-092000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ046-092000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ055-092000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ056-092000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ057-092000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ062-092000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
