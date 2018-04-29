NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

717 FPUS51 KBGM 292031

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-300800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-300800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-300800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers with isolated snow

showers this evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-300800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers this evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-300800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers, mainly this evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-300800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-300800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-300800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ025-300800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers this

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-300800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Numerous snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-300800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-300800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, mainly this evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-300800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers this evening, then scattered snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-300800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers this evening. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers, mainly in the morning. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-300800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ056-300800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers this evening, then scattered snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated snow showers in the morning. Isolated rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-300800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers this evening, then numerous snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-300800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with isolated

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather