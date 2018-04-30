NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:38 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
782 FPUS51 KBGM 301731
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-302000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ015-302000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ016-302000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ017-302000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ018-302000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ022-302000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ023-302000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ024-302000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ025-302000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ036-302000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-302000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-302000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-302000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ046-302000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ055-302000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ056-302000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ057-302000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ062-302000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather