NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

