NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:39 am, Sunday, May 27, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with numerous thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered
showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered
showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
