NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

713 FPUS51 KBGM 270531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with numerous thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

