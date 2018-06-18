NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

