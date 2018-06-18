NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

051 FPUS51 KBGM 182210

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-190800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-190800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-190800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-190800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ018-190800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-190800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ023-190800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ024-190800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-190800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ036-190800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ037-190800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ044-190800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-190800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-190800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-190800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-190800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ057-190800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-190800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

609 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather