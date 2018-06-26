NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:38 am, Tuesday, June 26, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
NYZ009-262000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ015-262000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ016-262000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ017-262000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ018-262000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ022-262000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ023-262000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ024-262000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ025-262000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ036-262000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ037-262000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ044-262000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ045-262000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ046-262000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ055-262000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ056-262000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ057-262000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ062-262000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Tue Jun 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
