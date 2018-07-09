NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

NYZ009-100800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ015-100800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-100800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ017-100800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ018-100800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ022-100800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ023-100800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ024-100800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ025-100800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ036-100800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ037-100800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ044-100800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ045-100800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ046-100800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ055-100800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ056-100800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ057-100800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ062-100800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

