NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

NYZ009-110800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-110800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-110800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-110800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-110800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-110800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-110800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-110800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-110800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-110800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-110800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-110800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-110800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-110800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-110800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-110800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-110800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-110800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

