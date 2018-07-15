NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

