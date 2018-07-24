NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
_____
662 FPUS51 KBGM 240831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-242000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-242000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-242000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-242000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-242000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-242000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-242000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-242000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-242000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-242000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-242000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-242000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-242000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-242000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-242000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-242000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-242000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-242000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather