NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
