NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
NYZ009-040800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Numerous showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-040800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this evening, then isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-040800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this evening, then isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-040800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms this evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-040800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-040800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms this evening, then isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-040800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-040800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms
this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-040800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms
this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-040800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ037-040800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Numerous showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ044-040800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ045-040800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ046-040800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-040800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-040800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-040800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Widespread showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ062-040800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 PM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
