NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

240 FPUS51 KBGM 110531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather