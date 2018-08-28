NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

