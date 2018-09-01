NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

250 FPUS51 KBGM 010531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

