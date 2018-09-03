NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

