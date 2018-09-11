NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
