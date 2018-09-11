NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

322 FPUS51 KBGM 110531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

