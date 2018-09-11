NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

976 FPUS51 KBGM 110831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

