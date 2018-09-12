NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this
morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this morning. A
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A
slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
