NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

438 FPUS51 KBGM 170531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather