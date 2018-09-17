NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
438 FPUS51 KBGM 170531
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
