NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018
_____
503 FPUS51 KBGM 290531
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather