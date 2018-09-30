NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

