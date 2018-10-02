NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

744 FPUS51 KBGM 020531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Tue Oct 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather