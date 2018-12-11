NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
15 TO 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ015-112100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ016-112100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ017-112100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ018-112100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ022-112100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ023-112100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ024-112100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the mid
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ025-112100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ036-112100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ037-112100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ044-112100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ045-112100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ046-112100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ055-112100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ056-112100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ057-112100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ062-112100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of flurries after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
