NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
NYZ009-162100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little
or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ015-162100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow, rain and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
sleet in the evening. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ016-162100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain with snow and sleet likely. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ017-162100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow, rain and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
sleet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ018-162100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet and rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ022-162100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow with rain likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
sleet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ023-162100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ024-162100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
sleet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ025-162100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow, rain and sleet. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of
sleet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ036-162100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet with snow likely, rain and freezing rain.
Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ037-162100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little
or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ044-162100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little
or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ045-162100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ046-162100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet with snow and freezing rain likely. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ055-162100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow, rain and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet
in the evening. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ056-162100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow, rain and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of sleet in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ057-162100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with sleet likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ062-162100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
