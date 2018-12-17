NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

796 FPUS51 KBGM 171831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

