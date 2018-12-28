NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

_____

592 FPUS51 KBGM 280931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 10 TO

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows 15 TO

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather