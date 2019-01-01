NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
171 FPUS51 KBGM 010931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-012100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
this morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of
flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-012100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-012100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Blustery
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ017-012100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-012100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then a
slight chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-012100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-012100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-012100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ025-012100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-012100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of
flurries. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-012100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers, mainly
this morning. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of
flurries. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-012100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-012100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers, mainly
this morning. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-012100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A
chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Blustery with highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this
morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-012100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Blustery
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-012100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-012100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Blustery
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ062-012100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
