NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
_____
083 FPUS51 KBGM 070931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-072100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet likely, a chance of light snow and freezing rain
likely in the evening, then sleet, snow and freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow, sleet likely with a chance
of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ015-072100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet this
afternoon. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing
rain, sleet likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ016-072100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
freezing rain with sleet with possible rain after midnight. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery
with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ017-072100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the evening, then
sleet, freezing rain with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ018-072100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then sleet, freezing rain with a chance of rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Blustery
with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ022-072100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing
rain, sleet likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ023-072100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the evening, then
sleet, freezing rain with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ024-072100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ025-072100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain, sleet with a chance of rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ036-072100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, light snow and sleet
in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little
or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ037-072100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light snow, sleet and freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet with snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ044-072100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows
in the mid 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ045-072100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow, light sleet with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ046-072100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow, light sleet with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
and snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ055-072100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ056-072100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
light snow and light sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid
20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ057-072100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow, light sleet with a slight
chance of freezing rain in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain
and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ062-072100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light sleet in the
evening, then sleet, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather