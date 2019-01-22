NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
NYZ009-222100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs near
15. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near
15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Rain and sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ015-222100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs
around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ016-222100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs
around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ017-222100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows
around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with snow likely in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Blustery
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ018-222100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows
15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with snow likely in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Brisk with highs
in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ022-222100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ023-222100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ024-222100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ025-222100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ036-222100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Blustery with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ037-222100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 15 TO
20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near
15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ044-222100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ045-222100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ046-222100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 26 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the morning,
then rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an
inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ055-222100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ056-222100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in
the morning, then rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ057-222100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely. A chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ062-222100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain
and sleet in the morning, then rain with freezing rain and sleet
likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
