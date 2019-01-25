NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
_____
700 FPUS51 KBGM 250931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ015-252100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
$$
NYZ016-252100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ017-252100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ018-252100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ022-252100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
$$
NYZ023-252100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
$$
NYZ024-252100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ025-252100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ036-252100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ037-252100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ044-252100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ045-252100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ046-252100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ055-252100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ056-252100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ057-252100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
near 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
$$
NYZ062-252100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather