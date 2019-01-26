NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

631 FPUS51 KBGM 260931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

10 TO 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

$$

NYZ015-262100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ016-262100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ017-262100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ018-262100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ022-262100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

$$

NYZ023-262100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ024-262100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ025-262100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ036-262100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ037-262100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ044-262100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ045-262100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs 15 TO

20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ046-262100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs 15 TO

20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ055-262100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ056-262100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ057-262100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs

around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ062-262100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather