NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
357 FPUS51 KBGM 281231
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
NYZ009-282100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ015-282100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this
morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ016-282100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this
morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ017-282100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ018-282100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ022-282100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ023-282100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ024-282100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered flurries early this morning. Highs in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ025-282100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ036-282100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered flurries early this morning. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ037-282100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ044-282100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ045-282100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered flurries early this morning. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ046-282100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ055-282100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ056-282100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered flurries early this morning. Highs in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ057-282100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ062-282100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
