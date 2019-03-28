NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
469 FPUS51 KBGM 280831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
