NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

