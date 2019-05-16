NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
NYZ009-162000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ015-162000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ016-162000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ017-162000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ018-162000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ022-162000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ023-162000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ024-162000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-162000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ036-162000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ037-162000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to
southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ044-162000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ045-162000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-162000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ055-162000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ056-162000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ057-162000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ062-162000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
131 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
