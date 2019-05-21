NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
864 FPUS51 KBGM 210832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-212000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ015-212000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ016-212000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ017-212000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ018-212000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ022-212000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ023-212000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ024-212000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-212000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ036-212000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ037-212000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ044-212000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ045-212000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-212000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ055-212000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-212000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ057-212000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-212000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
