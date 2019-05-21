NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019

864 FPUS51 KBGM 210832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

