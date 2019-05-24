NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
956 FPUS51 KBGM 240832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-242000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-242000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-242000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-242000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-242000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-242000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-242000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-242000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-242000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-242000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-242000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-242000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-242000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-242000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-242000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-242000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-242000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-242000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather